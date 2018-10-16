Everett caught two of four targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Broncos.

The sophomore tight end continues to play fewer offensive snaps than peer Tyler Higbee, with the latter playing 55 to Everett's 21. However, Everett has been more involved in the passing attack with five catches for 48 yards the past two weeks. The next step for the South Alabama product is to showcase the big-play ability -- 15.3 yards per reception -- he flashed as a rookie. Everett remains a long way from being a reliable fantasy option.