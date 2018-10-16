Rams' Gerald Everett: Grabs two receptions in Week 6
Everett caught two of four targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Broncos.
The sophomore tight end continues to play fewer offensive snaps than peer Tyler Higbee, with the latter playing 55 to Everett's 21. However, Everett has been more involved in the passing attack with five catches for 48 yards the past two weeks. The next step for the South Alabama product is to showcase the big-play ability -- 15.3 yards per reception -- he flashed as a rookie. Everett remains a long way from being a reliable fantasy option.
More News
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Catches three passes against Seattle•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Hauls in one pass against Vikings•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Held to three yards•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Reels in first catch of 2018•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Ready for Week 1•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Aiming for Week 1 return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...