Rams' Gerald Everett: Hampered with shoulder injury
Everett is dealing with a shoulder injury, the severity of which is unknown, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
Everett is currently listed as No. 2 on the tight end depth chart behind Tyler Higbee, but could be in for a bigger role this season as he gets more and more used to playing the position at a professional level. Head coach Sean McVay has complimented Everett's potential to be an asset in the Rams' offense, so there will be optimism that the shoulder injury is not of major concern. Everett has over a month to get healthy before regular season play begins.
