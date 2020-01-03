Everett didn't play an offensive snap during Sunday's 31-24 win over Arizona. He did see the field for two special-teams snaps.

The third-year tight end appeared to be headed for a breakout campaign with 18 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns during Weeks 4 through 7, but then a wrist injury cut into his practice time and hurt his production. Everett then sustained a knee injury in late November, which kept him out Weeks 13 through 15 before playing just four offensive snaps over the final two games of the year. Making matters worse, fellow tight end Tyler Higbee emerged as a go-to option in the passing attack and accumulated 43 receptions for 522 yards and two touchdowns over the final five games of the year. The Rams invested a second-round selection in 2017 in Everett, so he's going to have opportunities to carve out a role in 2020. However, his fantasy stock is definitely trending in the wrong direction despite his high-end athleticism and potential.