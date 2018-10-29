Everett played just 17 of 78 offensive snaps and caught one of his two targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 29-27 win over the Packers.

The 22-yard grab stands as Everett's longest reception of the season and also reaffirmed his big-play potential. He hauled in four 20-yard receptions as a rookie last season, after all. Unfortunately, Everett's target share is too small to make him a reliable fantasy asset, and he's also consistently playing fewer offensive snaps than fellow tight end Tyler Higbee. Additionally, with the Rams out to an 8-0 start, it's unlikely the offensive game plan will change to incorporate either tight end into the passing attack significantly more.