Everett played 23 of 55 offensive snaps and caught his only target for 13 yards during Thursday's 38-31 win over Minnesota.

While this was Everett's highest offensive snap count of the season, fellow tight end Tyler Higbee sustained a knee injury during the game and wasn't available for a stretch. With Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles wide receiver trio (Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp) locked into huge target shares, there are only scraps left for Everett and Higbee. It's currently not a promising fantasy setup for either tight end.