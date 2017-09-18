Rams' Gerald Everett: Hauls in three passes for 95 yards
Everett caught all three of his targets for 95 yards during Sunday's overtime loss to Washington.
Quarterback Jared Goff found Everett for a game-high, 69-yard reception when Washington lost track of the rookie down the sideline. Everett owns the athleticism to be a solid fantasy asset in the future, and Sunday's showing highlights his upside. However, Goff has spread the ball around through the first two weeks of the season, and sophomore tight end Tyler Higbee will also be involved in the passing game. Everett is best viewed as a weekly boom-or-bust flier, and he probably shouldn't be relied on at this point in many settings.
