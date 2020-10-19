Everett caught three of four targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to San Francisco.

While statistically this was an underwhelming showing after recording 90 receiving yards last week, the Los Angeles offense never found a rhythm in the first half, and Everett tied for second in targets with fellow tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee had the better fantasy day with three catches for 57 yards and played 45 snaps compared Everett's 30, but the latter continues to be involved in the passing attack. Everett should be on your fantasy radar because his athleticism makes him a big-play threat whenever the ball is in his hands. Unfortunately, he's just one of the many options head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff have to turn to.