Everett played 24 of 69 offensive snaps and caught one of three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 30-16 win over Detroit.

Everett was gaining momentum with multiple receptions in three consecutive games heading into last week's bye, so his Week 13 showing was disappointing. He projects as a perfect fit for head coach Sean McVay's offense and has three receptions of over 20 yards through the past five games, so there's definite potential. It just seems more likely that he makes a consistent fantasy impact in future years and not over the final games of the 2018 season.