Rams' Gerald Everett: Held to three yards
Everett nabbed one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.
Everett has yet to live up to his 2017 second-round-pick billing, averaging less than a reception per game. The Rams -- chock full of weapons -- haven't had much use for their tight ends this season with targets needed for Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, and Cooper Kupp. Everett's not worth considering, particularly against a top 11 Minnesota defense on Thursday.
