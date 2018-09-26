Everett nabbed one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.

Everett has yet to live up to his 2017 second-round-pick billing, averaging less than a reception per game. The Rams -- chock full of weapons -- haven't had much use for their tight ends this season with targets needed for Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, and Cooper Kupp. Everett's not worth considering, particularly against a top 11 Minnesota defense on Thursday.