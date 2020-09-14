Everett is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Dallas due to a back injury, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Everett caught one of two targets for seven yards prior to getting injured. If the tight end is unable to return to this one, he'll set his sights on getting back in there for his team's Week 2 trip to Philadelphia.
More News
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Rams shut down trade calls•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Still valued by McVay•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Hardly plays over final weeks•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Eased back in against 49ers•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Ready to return Saturday•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Logs full practice Wednesday•