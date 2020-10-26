Everett is slated to be the Rams' leading tight end Monday against the Bears with Tyler Higbee (hand) inactive, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

After being targeted a total of five times through the first four games of the campaign, Everett has received four targets in both of the past two contests. During that stretch, he accumulated seven catches for 117 yards and no touchdowns, so he'll be looking to build upon his recent success with an increased workload on tap. Behind Everett, Johnny Mundt and Brycen Hopkins are available for any TE reps that linger.