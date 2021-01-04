Everett caught just two of seven targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 18-7 win over Arizona.

The fourth-year tight end finished the season with a career-high 41 receptions, 417 receiving yards and 587 offensive snaps. However, Everett still wasn't able to take the next step and become a reliable fantasy asset in most settings, and he's a long shot to make a major statistical impact in the wild-card matchup against Seattle.