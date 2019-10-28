Everett caught two of his three targets for just 15 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cincinnati.

While the third-year tight end has been a little inconsistent the past five weeks, he's still totaled a respectable 20 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns. The next step for Everett is becoming a factor week in, week out. Being limited to 32 offensive snaps Sunday definitely contributed to his poor showing, but it was probably just a blip on the radar. Everett topped 50 snaps in five of the previous six games, after all.