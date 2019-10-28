Rams' Gerald Everett: Kept in check by Bengals
Everett caught two of his three targets for just 15 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cincinnati.
While the third-year tight end has been a little inconsistent the past five weeks, he's still totaled a respectable 20 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns. The next step for Everett is becoming a factor week in, week out. Being limited to 32 offensive snaps Sunday definitely contributed to his poor showing, but it was probably just a blip on the radar. Everett topped 50 snaps in five of the previous six games, after all.
More News
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Back on track with big Week 7•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Limited to nine receiving yards•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Ascent continues in narrow loss•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Scores first TD•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Minimal production with Higbee out•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Primed for increased role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...