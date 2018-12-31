Everett failed to haul in his only target during Sunday's 48-32 win over San Francisco.

After recording 14 receptions for 103 yards on 20 targets over the previous three weeks, this was a disappointing showing from Everett. However, a one-game disappearing act shouldn't override the progress the sophomore has made this season, especially since he also played more offensive snaps than fellow tight end Tyler Higbee for the second consecutive week. It's likely Everett's game-to-game inconsistency continues in 2019, but in his third season, there's also breakout potential.