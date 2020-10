Everett secured all four targets for 90 yards in the Rams' 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Everett was the surprising leader in receiving yards on the day for the Rams, with a 40-yard grab playing a key role in his tally. The fourth-year pro logged a season high in targets a week after seeing just one versus the Giants, so he'll look to follow this performance with another productive one in a Sunday night Week 6 road matchup against the 49ers.