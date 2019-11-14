Play

Coach Sean McVay expects Everett (wrist) to suit up Sunday against the Bears, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

The same can be said for fellow tight end Tyler Higbee (knee). Limited by a wrist injury at Wednesday's practice, Everett will aim to get in a full practice Thursday and/or Friday to lend more credence to McVay's statement.

