Rams' Gerald Everett: Limited in practice Tuesday
Everett (thigh) was limited in practice Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Everett did not participate in practice Monday, so his limited participation Tuesday is a reassuring sign that the tight end could be ready to go for Thursday's showdown with the 49ers. Look for Wednesday's practice report to give a better indication of Everett's game status.
