Everett (thigh) was limited in practice Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Everett did not participate in practice Monday, so his limited participation Tuesday is a reassuring sign that the tight end could be ready to go for Thursday's showdown with the 49ers. Look for Wednesday's practice report to give a better indication of Everett's game status.

