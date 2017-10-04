Everett caught one of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 35-30 win over Dallas.

Everett, the Rams' second-round pick, looked like a potential sleeper early in the season with a couple of big plays down field in Weeks 1 and 2. Opportunities have been harder to come by in recent weeks as starter Tyler Higbee picks up the pace. Everett has a similar skill set as Washington's Jordan Reed, who Sean McVay did wonders with while a coordinator there, and might provide similar value in Los Angeles at some point. He's just not there as a consistent threat yet.