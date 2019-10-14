Rams' Gerald Everett: Limited to nine receiving yards
Everett caught two of five targets for nine yards during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the 49ers.
Although Everett finished second on the team in targets, he caught just two of the balls thrown his way and managed to net positive yards just once. This was a large dropoff after Everett caught 12 of 19 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown over the prior two games, but it can be attributed by a horrific showing by the passing game as a whole. This was a reminder that the tight end's role in the offense can't be taken for granted despite his recent success, even if next week's road matchup against the Falcons appears favorable on paper.
