Everett (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, but coach Sean McVay said he expects the tight end to play, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Everett suffered the injury in a Week 1 win over Dallas, catching one of two targets for seven yards on 33 percent snap share before he left the game. His role doesn't appear to offer much promise for fantasy purposes, but he still has value to the Rams for two-TE formations. Confirmation of his Week 2 availability may have to wait until Sunday morning when the Rams release their inactive list before a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.