Everett played 30 offensive snaps but didn't receive a target and only ran eight routes during Sunday's 37-19 win over the Eagles.

After missing practice time this week and being questionable ahead of Sunday's contest with a back injury, it wasn't surprising to see Everett have a quiet showing against the Eagles. However, after fellow tight end Tyler Higbee erupted for three touchdowns and caught all five of his targets Sunday, Everett's fantasy stock is probably trending even further in the wrong direction.