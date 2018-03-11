Everett could take on a larger role in his second season, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official website reports. "Gerald is a guy that has a lot of ability," said Rams coach Sean McVay. "I think its continuing to get more comfortable playing the tight end position at the professional level. And we ask a lot of our guys, being able to play in the run and the pass game, and sometimes compete in protection, and Gerald's a guy that I think he's going to attack the offseason the right way

The 44th overall pick in last year's draft, Everett caught 16 of 32 targets for 244 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, displaying big-play ability with catch-and-run gains of 69, 44 and 39 yards. All three of those plays occurred in the first half of the season, and he had only 45 receiving yards over the final eight weeks. Everett nonetheless may compete for the starting job in training camp, given that incumbent Tyler Higbee, a 2016 fourth-round pick, caught only 25 of 45 targets for 295 yards and a touchdown despite playing all 16 games last season. At the very least, Everett figures to push for more playing time on passing downs, where his lack of size (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) is less of a concern.