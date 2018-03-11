Rams' Gerald Everett: May challenge Higbee
Everett could take on a larger role in his second season, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official website reports. "Gerald is a guy that has a lot of ability," said Rams coach Sean McVay. "I think its continuing to get more comfortable playing the tight end position at the professional level. And we ask a lot of our guys, being able to play in the run and the pass game, and sometimes compete in protection, and Gerald's a guy that I think he's going to attack the offseason the right way
The 44th overall pick in last year's draft, Everett caught 16 of 32 targets for 244 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, displaying big-play ability with catch-and-run gains of 69, 44 and 39 yards. All three of those plays occurred in the first half of the season, and he had only 45 receiving yards over the final eight weeks. Everett nonetheless may compete for the starting job in training camp, given that incumbent Tyler Higbee, a 2016 fourth-round pick, caught only 25 of 45 targets for 295 yards and a touchdown despite playing all 16 games last season. At the very least, Everett figures to push for more playing time on passing downs, where his lack of size (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) is less of a concern.
More News
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Plays just 21 snaps in loss to Falcons•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Disappoints in Week 17 loss•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Finds end zone against Cards•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: One catch in Week 11 loss•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Fails to haul in both targets•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Goes for 44 yards with lone catch•
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.