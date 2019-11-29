Play

Everett (knee) did not practice Thursday, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily Newsreports.

Everett has now missed two consecutive days of practice, threatening his availability in what appears to be a prime matchup against a porous Cardinals' defense. Check the tight end's status following Friday's final injury report, but if Everett were unable to play, look for Tyler Higbee to be the prime beneficiary of the extra playing time.

