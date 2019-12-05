Rams' Gerald Everett: Misses Wednesday's practice
Everett (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Everett has yet to practice since hyperextending his knee during a Week 12 loss to the Ravens. During Everett's absence in Sunday's win at Arizona, Tyler Higbee saw a season-high 91 percent of the offensive snaps, which he turned into a season-best stat line (7-107-1 on eight targets). As long as Everett is sidelined, Higbee can expect a similar workload.
