Everett (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Everett has yet to practice since hyperextending his knee during a Week 12 loss to the Ravens. During Everett's absence in Sunday's win at Arizona, Tyler Higbee saw a season-high 91 percent of the offensive snaps, which he turned into a season-best stat line (7-107-1 on eight targets). As long as Everett is sidelined, Higbee can expect a similar workload.

