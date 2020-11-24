Everett caught four of five targets for 27 yards during Monday's 27-24 win over the Buccaneers.

While it was another modest showing from Everett, three of his four receptions resulted in a Los Angeles first down. He continues to be involved in the passing attack, but quarterback Jared Goff spreads the ball around through the air, including to fellow tight end Tyler Higbee. Expect Everett to remain an important piece of the Los Angeles aerial attack, but it probably won't translate into reliable weekly fantasy production in most formats.