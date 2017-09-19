Play

Everett (thigh) didn't practice Monday, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

Everett came out of Sunday's loss to the Redskins with a bruised thigh, so it's not surprising he was given the day off Monday. The rookie's participation in practice the rest of the week will shed more light on his availability for Thursday's matchup with the 49ers.

