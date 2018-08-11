Rams' Gerald Everett: No practice Saturday
Everett (shoulder) is not practicing Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Everett, who's been diagnosed with a sprained shoulder, was seen Saturday with a sling supporting his left arm, making it seem as if the he isn't particularly close to practicing at this juncture. With Everett sidelined, Tyler Higbee will continue to serve as the Rams' unquestioned No. 1 tight end until further notice.
