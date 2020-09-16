Everett (back) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
While he got the start Week 1 against the Cowboys, Everett played second fiddle to Tyler Higbee, earning 24 offensive snaps to the latter's 65 (out of 73 total). Everett incurred a back injury in the second half, though, so the breakdown of work is understandable. On Monday, coach Sean McVay didn't consider any of the Rams' health concerns to be serious, but just two days later, Everett was unable to take any reps on the practice field. Everett has two more days to put himself in a position to suit up Sunday at Philadelphia.
