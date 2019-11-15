Play

Everett (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Everett was a limited practice participant throughout the week, with coach Sean McVay saying he expects the tight end to play. Position mates Tyler Higbee (knee) and Johnny Mundt (groin) also are listed as questionable, potentially creating a scenario where Everett takes on some extra snaps. Fantasy managers will want to check back in when the Rams release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories