Rams' Gerald Everett: One catch in Week 11 loss
Everett caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-7 loss to Minnesota.
The rookie tight end was on the field for just 19 of 59 offensive snaps, as Tyler Higbee continues to receive more playing time. As a result, it's difficult to rely on Everett in any seasonal fantasy settings. However, the South Alabama product is definitely sill a solid prospect to consider stashing in deep keeper/dynasty leagues.
