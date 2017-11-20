Everett caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-7 loss to Minnesota.

The rookie tight end was on the field for just 19 of 59 offensive snaps, as Tyler Higbee continues to receive more playing time. As a result, it's difficult to rely on Everett in any seasonal fantasy settings. However, the South Alabama product is definitely sill a solid prospect to consider stashing in deep keeper/dynasty leagues.