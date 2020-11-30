Everett caught both his targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to San Francisco.
This was Everett's lowest receiving yardage total since Week 4, and while he hasn't been padding his stat line or significantly moving the fantasy needle, Sunday's showing was a little disappointing. Fellow tight end Tyler Higbee missed practice all week with an elbow injury, so there was potential for Everett to have a bigger impact. As it stands, Everett is a tough start in the majority of fantasy settings, and with Higbee in the mix and Los Angeles committed to spreading the ball around on the ground and through the air, the fourth-year tight end probably won't see his value increase down the stretch.
