Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Everett is considered day-to-day with a knee injury, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Everett seemed to pick up the injury in Monday's loss to the Ravens, when he caught the turf and hyper-extended his knee. It's unclear exactly what he's dealing with, but the 2017 second-round pick played just 17 offensive snaps in Monday's game, catching both of his targets for 23 yards. The Rams head to Arizona for a divisional battle in Week 13, so expect Everett's practice availability shed a light on his chances to suit up in the game. If he can't go, expect Tyler Higbee and Johnny Mundt to man tight end duties.