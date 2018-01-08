Rams' Gerald Everett: Plays just 21 snaps in loss to Falcons
Everett played just 21 of 68 offensive snaps and caught one of two targets for only four yards during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.
While the second-round pick played sparingly all season, he flashed enough in limited action to project a promising future over the coming years. Everett finished the regular season with 16 receptions for 244 yards (15.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns, including two catches for over 40 yards. His athleticism and big-play potential will likely be more integrated into head coach Sean McVay's offense in 2018, but with Tyler Higbee also in the mix, Everett might still struggle to be a reliable fantasy asset week in, week out. Additionally, it wouldn't be surprising if it took another year or two for Everett to better acclimatized to the NFL before he has a true breakout campaign.
