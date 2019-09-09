Rams' Gerald Everett: Plays second fiddle in opener
Everett caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina.
The athletic tight end only played 30 of 77 offensive snaps, as it was Tyler Higbee who once again started and played more (40 snaps). Higbee also caught four of five targets and scored the game-winning touchdown. It's obviously too early to write off Everett's chances of superseding Higbee, but Los Angeles also just signed Higbee to a four-year contract extension. There were plenty of positives during Everett's first two years in the league and he had a strong offseason, so while he's still currently an unreliable fantasy asset, he's a player to keep tabs on.
