Everett played just 11 of 67 offensive snaps and didn't receive a target in Thursday's 41-39 win over San Francisco.

After catching three passes for 95 yards in Week 2, Everett was hindered by a thigh contusion throughout this week's practices. The injury was likely the cause of his lack of playing time Thursday against the 49ers. However, he also committed an illegal-shift penalty late in the second quarter, so perhaps there was more involved in his limited field time than just the thigh injury. Extra rest should enable Everett to be ready for Week 4's matchup against the Cowboys.