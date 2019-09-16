Rams' Gerald Everett: Primed for increased role
Everett caught three of his five targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 27-9 win over New Orleans.
The third-year tight end should see a spike in opportunity with Tyler Higbee nursing a short-term lung injury that projects to limit his availability. Everett is athletic and owns the big-play potential to move the fantasy needle. He's recorded eight 20-yard catches, three 40-yard receptions and five touchdowns in a limited role through his first two seasons, after all.
More News
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Plays second fiddle in opener•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Stands out at offseason program•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Blanked by Pats•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Contributes 50 yards•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Kept in check in Week 17•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Sees increase in touches during win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...