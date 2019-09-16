Everett caught three of his five targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 27-9 win over New Orleans.

The third-year tight end should see a spike in opportunity with Tyler Higbee nursing a short-term lung injury that projects to limit his availability. Everett is athletic and owns the big-play potential to move the fantasy needle. He's recorded eight 20-yard catches, three 40-yard receptions and five touchdowns in a limited role through his first two seasons, after all.