Everett caught two of his four targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets. He played 47 of 59 offensive snaps despite needing to be evaluated for a head injury and missing the end of the first half.

It's probably best not to read too much into Everett's or the Rams' performance Sunday. The fourth-year tight end missed time while being evaluated for the head injury, and Los Angeles were upset at home as a 17.5-point favorite. Still, it will likely be pretty tough to turn to Everett confidently outside of deep fantasy settings in Week 16 -- even with it being a potentially soft matchup against Seattle.