Rams' Gerald Everett: Questionable for Thursday
Everett (thigh) was limited at Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in San Francisco.
Everett has thus far made the most of his role as the Rams' No. 2 tight end, parlaying four targets into four catches for a team-high 134 receiving yards. That production wouldn't be sustainable in his current role even if he were completely healthy, but he's at least making a case to eventually push Tyler Higbee for the top spot on the depth chart. Everett's inability to log a full practice during the week suggests he could be a game-day decision Thursday.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...