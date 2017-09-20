Everett (thigh) was limited at Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in San Francisco.

Everett has thus far made the most of his role as the Rams' No. 2 tight end, parlaying four targets into four catches for a team-high 134 receiving yards. That production wouldn't be sustainable in his current role even if he were completely healthy, but he's at least making a case to eventually push Tyler Higbee for the top spot on the depth chart. Everett's inability to log a full practice during the week suggests he could be a game-day decision Thursday.