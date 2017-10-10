Rams' Gerald Everett: Quiet again in Week 5
Everett caught just one of his three targets for only eight yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.
After catching all four of his targets for 134 yards in the first two games of the season, Everett has just two receptions for 16 yards the past three weeks. The rookie tight end played 26 of 74 offensive snaps Sunday, whereas sophomore Tyler Higbee played 48 and caught four passes for 98 yards against Seattle. Everett's athleticism isn't in question, and he's going to remain involved in the passing attack. Unfortunately, at this stage of the season, he offers no game-to-game consistency, His fantasy floor is likely lower than his ceiling is high, too.
