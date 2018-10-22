Everett played just 22 of 61 offensive snaps and lost five yards with his only reception during Sunday's 39-10 win over San Francisco.

At this stage of the season, it looks like another lost fantasy year for Everett. The tight end owns all the athletic gifts to make an impact, but he's not receiving enough looks in the passing attack with just 13 targets through seven games. Everett still owns some dynasty appeal, but all seasonal expectations for him should be tempered at this point.