Rams' Gerald Everett: Quiet in blowout loss
Everett caught both of his targets for 23 yards during Monday's 45-6 loss to Baltimore.
There have been signs of a breakout from Everett this season, including an eight-catch, 68-yard showing against Pittsburgh in Week 10. However, those games have been too few and far between to lock him in as a set-and-forget fantasy asset. Playing just 17 of 54 offensive snaps against the Ravens is also a sizable concern. While there's no denying Everett's potential, especially as a big-play threat, his value is capped with the Los Angeles offense trending in the wrong direction. The Rams have scored just 35 points the past three games, after all.
