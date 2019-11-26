Play

Everett caught both of his targets for 23 yards during Monday's 45-6 loss to Baltimore.

There have been signs of a breakout from Everett this season, including an eight-catch, 68-yard showing against Pittsburgh in Week 10. However, those games have been too few and far between to lock him in as a set-and-forget fantasy asset. Playing just 17 of 54 offensive snaps against the Ravens is also a sizable concern. While there's no denying Everett's potential, especially as a big-play threat, his value is capped with the Los Angeles offense trending in the wrong direction. The Rams have scored just 35 points the past three games, after all.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories