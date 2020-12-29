Everett caught two of his three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-9 loss to Seattle.

It's been an underwhelming stretch for Everett, as he's caught just five of 11 targets for 50 yards over the past three games. Additionally, Week 17 doesn't look promising, either. Quarterback Jared Goff (thumb) underwent surgery Monday, and backup QB John Walford hasn't played a competitive game since the 2019 preseason. It is worth noting that this is the final year of Everett's rookie contract, and he's not a lock to return to the Rams. A change of scenery could prove favorable for the athletic tight end.