The Rams received multiple calls inquiring about the availability of Everett, but the team declined to entertain them, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Everett is in the final year of his rookie contract, and while it's probably safe to say his tenure with the Rams has been a disappointment since being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, there have been plenty of promising signs from the athletic tight end. Everett has flashed big-play potential in limited playing time over the past three years with 14 receptions going for more than 20 yards and seven touchdowns on only 142 targets. Additionally, the Rams are expected to utilize more two-TE formations, and there are enough weapons in the Los Angeles offense to create mismatches to capitalize on. Everett shouldn't be written off just yet, and while he could be a frustrating player to rely on week-in, week-out, expect a number of solid showings throughout the year. In particular, he could prove to be a solid low-priced target for DFS players and/or streaming option in season-long formats.