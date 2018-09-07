Rams' Gerald Everett: Ready for Week 1
Everett (shoulder) isn't listed on the Rams' Week 1 injury report Thursday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Expected to challenge starter Tyler Higbee for reps at tight end this season, Everett instead spent the bulk of training camp and the entire preseason recovering from an unspecified shoulder injury. At one point, Everett was seen with a sling on his left arm during a practice session. With the season opener days away, he has reached 100 percent health -- or at least enough to avoid the injury report -- but the past month may have put a damper on his ability to produce early on.
