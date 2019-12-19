Rams' Gerald Everett: Ready to return Saturday
Everett (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest at San Francisco, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
When Everett was absent Weeks 13 through 15, he didn't step foot on the practice field at all, instead focusing on rehab of his knee injury. On this occasion, he was limited Tuesday before wrapping up the week with back-to-back uncapped sessions. After Thursday's practice, coach Sean McVay said the tight "will be OK to go" this weekend, but it remains to be seen what kind of role he'll be afforded. The primary sticking point is the presence of Tyler Higbee, who notched at least seven catches for 100-plus yards in each of the contests with unfettered access to TE reps.
