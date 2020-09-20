Everett (back) is listed as active Sunday at Philadelphia, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Everett kicked off Week 2 preparations with a DNP on Wednesday, only to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and bump up to full Friday. Still, the Rams gave the tight end a questionable designation. Fortunately for Everett, he'll be out there Sunday, but his snap share again will be distant second to No. 1 TE Tyler Higbee. While playing 24 of 73 offensive plays in L.A.'s season-opening win against the Cowboys, Everett reeled in one of two targets for seven yards.
More News
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Should play Sunday•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Listed as questionable, should play•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Elevates to limited Thursday•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: No practice Wednesday•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Back injury not 'significant'•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Hurts back in opener•