Rams' Gerald Everett: Records season-high 48 receiving yards
Everett caught three of five targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 45-35 loss to New Orleans.
This was Everett's best showing of the season, and he also hauled in a reception of 20-plus yards for the second consecutive week. There's no questioning the sophomore's potential, but until he's incorporated into the offensive more consistently, it's difficult to trust him in the majority of fantasy settings. Additionally, Everett played just 18 offensive snaps compared to fellow tight end Tyler Higbee's 42.
