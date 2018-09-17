Rams' Gerald Everett: Reels in first catch of 2018
Everett recorded a 17-yard reception during Sunday's 34-0 win over Arizona.
After missing the majority of the preseason with a shoulder injury and playing just five offensive snaps in Week 1, it was encouraging to see Everett haul in a lengthy reception Sunday. He's still firmly behind Tyler Higbee on the depth chart, as Everett played just eight offensive snaps compared to Higbee's 64. However, it wouldn't be shocking if the second-year tight end out of South Alabama became more involved in the passing attack as the season progresses. Everett was handpicked by the current regime in the second round of the 2017 draft, and he displayed his athleticism with 15.3 yards per reception as a rookie in 2017. Keep tabs on Everett in deep setups.
