Everett isn't expected to sign an extension with the Rams, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Everett never established himself as a reliable contributor in the Los Angeles passing attack. The 26-year-old tight end flashed big-play potential with 17 of his 127 career receptions going for over 20 yards, but he still never fully capitalized on his opportunities or took advantage of his athletic gifts. Everett did post career-high marks in receptions (41), receiving yards (417) and offensive snaps (636) this season, though, and it often takes tight ends longer to establish themselves as serviceable fantasy assets. A change of scenery could be helpful for Everett.