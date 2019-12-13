Play

Everett (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Dallas.

Everett hasn't been able to practice since he hyperextended his knee in a Week 12 loss to Baltimore. The situation has worked out favorably for Tyler Higbee, who had zero 100-yard performances through 58 regular-season games but now has two in the past two weeks.

